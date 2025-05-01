Which inventory costing method reports the most current prices in ending inventory?
A
LIFO (Last-In, First-Out)
B
Average Cost Method
C
FIFO (First-In, First-Out)
D
Specific Identification Method
1
Understand the concept of inventory costing methods: Inventory costing methods determine how the cost of goods sold (COGS) and ending inventory are calculated based on the flow of inventory. Common methods include FIFO, LIFO, Average Cost, and Specific Identification.
Analyze the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) method: Under FIFO, the oldest inventory costs are assigned to COGS, and the most recent inventory costs are used to calculate ending inventory. This means the ending inventory reflects the most current prices.
Compare FIFO with LIFO (Last-In, First-Out): LIFO assigns the most recent inventory costs to COGS, leaving the oldest inventory costs in ending inventory. Therefore, LIFO does not report the most current prices in ending inventory.
Evaluate the Average Cost Method: This method calculates the cost of inventory by averaging the cost of all units available for sale during the period. While it smooths out price fluctuations, it does not specifically reflect the most current prices in ending inventory.
Consider the Specific Identification Method: This method tracks the actual cost of each specific item in inventory. While it can reflect current prices for specific items, it is not practical for large inventories and does not consistently report the most current prices across all inventory.
