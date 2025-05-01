Under the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) method in periodic inventory systems, which of the following statements is correct?
A
The earliest goods purchased are the first to be recognized as cost of goods sold.
B
The most recently purchased goods are the first to be recognized as cost of goods sold.
C
All inventory items are assigned the same average cost.
D
Inventory is valued at the most recent purchase price only.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) method: FIFO assumes that the earliest goods purchased are the first to be sold. This means the cost of goods sold (COGS) is based on the oldest inventory costs, while the ending inventory reflects the most recent purchase costs.
Analyze the periodic inventory system: In a periodic inventory system, inventory updates occur at the end of the accounting period rather than continuously. This affects how costs are assigned to COGS and ending inventory under FIFO.
Evaluate the given options: Compare each statement to the FIFO method principles. For example, the statement 'The earliest goods purchased are the first to be recognized as cost of goods sold' aligns with FIFO, while other options describe different inventory methods like LIFO or weighted average.
Eliminate incorrect options: The statement 'The most recently purchased goods are the first to be recognized as cost of goods sold' describes the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, not FIFO. Similarly, 'All inventory items are assigned the same average cost' refers to the weighted average method, and 'Inventory is valued at the most recent purchase price only' is not accurate for FIFO.
Select the correct statement: Based on the analysis, the correct statement is 'The earliest goods purchased are the first to be recognized as cost of goods sold,' as it accurately describes the FIFO method in a periodic inventory system.
