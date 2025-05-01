Which of the following is a downside of using a prepaid card?
A
Prepaid cards provide unlimited purchase protection and insurance.
B
Prepaid cards always help you build your credit score.
C
Prepaid cards often have high fees for activation, reloading, or monthly maintenance.
D
Prepaid cards offer higher interest rates on balances than savings accounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of prepaid cards: Prepaid cards are payment cards that are preloaded with funds and can be used for transactions until the balance is depleted. They are not linked to a bank account and do not function as credit cards.
Analyze the statement about purchase protection and insurance: Prepaid cards typically do not provide unlimited purchase protection and insurance. This feature is more commonly associated with credit cards.
Evaluate the claim about building credit scores: Prepaid cards do not help build credit scores because they do not involve borrowing or repayment activity, which are key factors in credit score calculations.
Examine the fees associated with prepaid cards: Prepaid cards often come with high fees, such as activation fees, reloading fees, and monthly maintenance fees. This is a significant downside compared to other financial tools.
Compare interest rates on balances: Prepaid cards do not offer interest on balances, unlike savings accounts, which typically provide interest to help grow your money over time.
