Which of the following is a reason for account suspension in financial accounting?
A
Increase in account balance due to interest earned
B
Regular account reconciliations
C
Consistent on-time payments
D
Suspected fraudulent activity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of account suspension in financial accounting: Account suspension typically occurs when there is a concern about the integrity or security of the account, such as suspected fraudulent activity.
Review the options provided in the question: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with the reasons for account suspension.
Evaluate 'Increase in account balance due to interest earned': This is a normal financial activity and does not warrant account suspension.
Evaluate 'Regular account reconciliations': This is a standard practice in financial accounting to ensure accuracy and does not lead to account suspension.
Evaluate 'Consistent on-time payments': This is a positive financial behavior and does not result in account suspension. The correct answer is 'Suspected fraudulent activity,' as it directly relates to security concerns that may lead to account suspension.
