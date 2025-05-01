Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. A cash sale means the company receives cash immediately in exchange for goods or services provided. This impacts both the Cash account and the Sales Revenue account.
Step 2: Identify the accounts involved. The Cash account increases because the company receives $1,000 in cash. The Sales Revenue account also increases because the company earns revenue from the sale.
Step 3: Determine the type of accounts. Cash is an asset account, and an increase in assets is recorded as a debit. Sales Revenue is a revenue account, and an increase in revenue is recorded as a credit.
Step 4: Apply the double-entry accounting principle. For every transaction, there must be at least one debit and one credit of equal amounts to keep the accounting equation balanced.
Step 5: Record the journal entry. Debit the Cash account for $1,000 to reflect the increase in cash, and credit the Sales Revenue account for $1,000 to reflect the earned revenue.
