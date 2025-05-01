Which accounting tool is primarily used to categorize and record a large batch of transactions by applying the rules of debits and credits?
A
General Journal
B
Trial Balance
C
Balance Sheet
D
Bank Reconciliation Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each accounting tool listed in the options: The General Journal is used to record transactions in chronological order, applying the rules of debits and credits. The Trial Balance is a summary of all ledger accounts to ensure debits equal credits. The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position. The Bank Reconciliation Statement reconciles the company's bank account with its financial records.
Focus on the tool that categorizes and records transactions: The General Journal is specifically designed for recording transactions in detail, including debits and credits, before they are posted to the ledger accounts.
Recall the rules of debits and credits: Debits increase asset and expense accounts, while credits increase liability, equity, and revenue accounts. The General Journal applies these rules to each transaction.
Consider the batch processing aspect: The General Journal is ideal for recording a large batch of transactions systematically, ensuring accuracy and compliance with accounting principles.
Conclude that the General Journal is the correct tool for categorizing and recording transactions by applying the rules of debits and credits, as it serves as the foundation for the accounting process.
