The calculation of unit product cost requires information from the:
A
inventory records under the perpetual or periodic system
B
statement of cash flows
C
accounts receivable ledger
D
bank reconciliation statement
1
Understand that the calculation of unit product cost involves determining the cost associated with producing a single unit of a product. This typically includes direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead costs.
Recognize that inventory records under the perpetual or periodic system are essential for calculating unit product cost. These records provide information about the cost of materials and goods used in production.
Note that the statement of cash flows, accounts receivable ledger, and bank reconciliation statement are not directly relevant to calculating unit product cost. These documents serve other financial purposes, such as tracking cash movements, customer balances, and reconciling bank accounts.
Focus on the inventory records to gather data on the cost of raw materials, work-in-progress, and finished goods. This data is crucial for determining the cost per unit under either the perpetual or periodic inventory system.
Ensure that the inventory records are accurate and up-to-date, as errors in these records can lead to incorrect unit product cost calculations. Use the formula: Unit Product Cost = (Direct Materials + Direct Labor + Manufacturing Overhead) / Total Units Produced.
