In both perpetual and periodic inventory systems, beginning inventory plus the cost of goods purchased equals:
A
Cost of Goods Available for Sale
B
Net Purchases
C
Cost of Goods Sold
D
Ending Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept: In inventory accounting, the formula 'Beginning Inventory + Cost of Goods Purchased' is used to calculate the Cost of Goods Available for Sale. This represents the total inventory that a company has available for sale during a specific period.
Clarify the terms: 'Beginning Inventory' refers to the inventory on hand at the start of the accounting period, and 'Cost of Goods Purchased' includes all purchases made during the period, adjusted for purchase returns, allowances, and discounts.
Relate the formula to the options: The formula 'Beginning Inventory + Cost of Goods Purchased' does not directly calculate Net Purchases, Cost of Goods Sold, or Ending Inventory. Instead, it calculates the Cost of Goods Available for Sale, which is the total inventory available before any sales or adjustments.
Explain the distinction: Cost of Goods Sold is derived from the Cost of Goods Available for Sale by subtracting Ending Inventory. Ending Inventory is the portion of inventory that remains unsold at the end of the period.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the formula and definitions, the correct answer is 'Cost of Goods Available for Sale,' as this is the direct result of adding Beginning Inventory and Cost of Goods Purchased.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian