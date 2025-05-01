The Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires corporate officers to:
A
Personally prepare all journal entries for the company.
B
Set the company's stock price at the end of each quarter.
C
Approve all employee expense reports.
D
Certify the accuracy and completeness of financial statements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): This legislation was enacted in 2002 to improve corporate governance and accountability, primarily in response to financial scandals. It focuses on ensuring the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting.
Identify the role of corporate officers under SOX: Corporate officers, such as the CEO and CFO, are required to certify the accuracy and completeness of the company's financial statements. This certification is a legal requirement to ensure transparency and accountability.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the options provided in the problem. Corporate officers are not required to personally prepare journal entries, set stock prices, or approve expense reports under SOX. These tasks are typically delegated to other departments or professionals within the company.
Focus on the correct requirement: The key responsibility of corporate officers under SOX is to certify the accuracy and completeness of financial statements. This involves reviewing the financial reports and ensuring they comply with accounting standards and regulations.
Understand the implications: Certifying financial statements under SOX carries significant legal consequences. If corporate officers knowingly certify inaccurate statements, they may face penalties, including fines and imprisonment, emphasizing the importance of ethical financial reporting.
