The Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires that companies must:
A
Report financial statements only once every five years.
B
Eliminate all forms of external auditing.
C
Establish and maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting.
D
Allow only the CEO to prepare the company's tax returns.
1
Understand the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX): The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted in 2002 to improve corporate governance and accountability. It primarily focuses on ensuring the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting and preventing corporate fraud.
Identify the key requirement: One of the main provisions of SOX is that companies must establish and maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting. This ensures that financial statements are accurate and free from material misstatements.
Clarify misconceptions: The incorrect options in the problem include reporting financial statements only once every five years, eliminating external auditing, and allowing only the CEO to prepare tax returns. These are not requirements under SOX and contradict its purpose of enhancing transparency and accountability.
Relate internal controls to financial reporting: Internal controls are processes and procedures designed to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting, and comply with laws and regulations. SOX mandates that management must assess and report on the effectiveness of these controls.
Understand the broader implications: SOX also requires external auditors to evaluate the effectiveness of internal controls, and CEOs and CFOs must certify the accuracy of financial statements. This reinforces the importance of internal controls in maintaining trust and integrity in financial reporting.
