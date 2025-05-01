Which of the following best describes the decision rule for Net Present Value (NPV) when evaluating investment projects?
A
Accept the project if NPV is less than zero.
B
Accept the project if NPV is greater than zero.
C
Accept the project if NPV equals zero.
D
Reject the project if NPV is greater than zero.
Step 1: Understand the concept of Net Present Value (NPV). NPV is a financial metric used to evaluate the profitability of an investment project. It represents the difference between the present value of cash inflows and the present value of cash outflows over a period of time.
Step 2: Recall the decision rule for NPV. The general rule is: Accept the project if the NPV is greater than zero, as this indicates that the project is expected to generate more value than its cost.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Compare each option against the decision rule for NPV: (a) Accept the project if NPV is less than zero, (b) Accept the project if NPV is greater than zero, (c) Accept the project if NPV equals zero, and (d) Reject the project if NPV is greater than zero.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, accepting a project with NPV less than zero would mean the project is expected to lose value, which contradicts the decision rule. Similarly, rejecting a project with NPV greater than zero would ignore potential profitability.
Step 5: Identify the correct answer based on the decision rule. The correct choice aligns with the principle that projects with NPV greater than zero should be accepted, as they are expected to add value to the organization.
