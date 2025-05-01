Modify the net sales by changing discounts offered to customers
B
Adjust the amount of sales returns and allowances
C
Alter the cost of goods sold
D
Increase or decrease total sales revenue before deducting returns, allowances, and discounts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gross income: Gross income is calculated as total sales revenue before deducting returns, allowances, and discounts, minus the cost of goods sold (COGS).
Identify the components that affect gross income: These include net sales (total sales revenue minus returns, allowances, and discounts) and the cost of goods sold (COGS).
To modify net sales, consider adjusting discounts offered to customers. For example, reducing discounts will increase net sales, while increasing discounts will decrease net sales.
Adjust the amount of sales returns and allowances. Reducing returns and allowances will increase net sales, while increasing them will decrease net sales.
Alter the cost of goods sold (COGS). Lowering COGS will increase gross income, while raising COGS will decrease gross income. This can be achieved by managing production costs, purchasing costs, or inventory valuation methods.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian