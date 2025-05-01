When someone says they need to file their taxes, they are referring to filling out a ________.
A
balance sheet
B
tax return
C
journal entry
D
bank reconciliation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Filing taxes refers to the process of reporting income, deductions, and other financial information to the government for tax purposes.
Identify the correct term: A 'tax return' is the document or form used to report this information to the tax authorities, such as the IRS in the United States.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: A balance sheet is a financial statement showing assets, liabilities, and equity, not related to tax filing. A journal entry is an accounting record, and a bank reconciliation is the process of matching bank statements with accounting records.
Relate the concept: Filing a tax return is a legal requirement for individuals and businesses to ensure compliance with tax laws and calculate tax liabilities or refunds.
Conclude: The correct answer is 'tax return,' as it directly pertains to the process of filing taxes.
