Lupe deposited money from her paycheck into her account. In her check register, in which column should she record the amount?
A
Balance column
B
Deposit (Credit) column
C
Withdrawal (Debit) column
D
Service charge column
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a check register: A check register is used to record all transactions related to a bank account, including deposits, withdrawals, and service charges.
Identify the type of transaction: In this case, Lupe is depositing money into her account, which increases the account balance.
Determine the correct column for recording deposits: Deposits are recorded in the 'Deposit (Credit)' column because they represent an inflow of funds into the account.
Clarify why other columns are not appropriate: The 'Withdrawal (Debit)' column is used for transactions that decrease the account balance, and the 'Service charge' column is used for fees charged by the bank. Neither applies to a deposit.
Record the deposit: Lupe should write the amount of the deposit in the 'Deposit (Credit)' column and update the balance accordingly in the 'Balance' column.
