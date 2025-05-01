Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. Ling Co. is paying $12,400 in advance for a one-year insurance policy. This means the payment is for a future benefit, not an immediate expense, and should be recorded as an asset (Prepaid Insurance).
Step 2: Identify the accounts involved. The two accounts affected are 'Prepaid Insurance' (an asset account) and 'Cash' (an asset account). Since cash is being paid, it will decrease, and prepaid insurance will increase.
Step 3: Determine the correct journal entry. When an asset increases, it is debited, and when an asset decreases, it is credited. Therefore, 'Prepaid Insurance' will be debited for $12,400, and 'Cash' will be credited for $12,400.
Step 4: Write the journal entry. The journal entry will be: Debit Prepaid Insurance $12,400; Credit Cash $12,400. This reflects the payment of cash and the recognition of the prepaid insurance asset.
Step 5: Review the other options provided in the problem. The correct answer is Debit Prepaid Insurance $12,400; Credit Cash $12,400. The other options are incorrect because they either misclassify the transaction as an expense or payable, or reverse the debit and credit entries.
