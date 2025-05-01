Which Excel function can be used to automatically return the value from cell C77 based on a matching value found in cells B77 through B81?
A
VLOOKUP
B
AVERAGE
C
SUM
D
COUNTIF
Understand the problem: You need to identify the Excel function that can automatically return the value from cell C77 based on a matching value found in cells B77 through B81. This involves searching for a match and retrieving a corresponding value.
Review the options provided: VLOOKUP, AVERAGE, SUM, and COUNTIF. Each function serves a different purpose in Excel. For this problem, focus on the function that performs a lookup operation.
Learn about VLOOKUP: The VLOOKUP function is designed to search for a value in the first column of a range and return a value in the same row from another column. Its syntax is: . This function is relevant for the problem as it matches a value and retrieves a corresponding value.
Eliminate irrelevant options: AVERAGE calculates the mean of a range of values, SUM adds up values in a range, and COUNTIF counts the number of cells that meet a condition. None of these functions perform a lookup operation, so they are not suitable for this problem.
Conclude that VLOOKUP is the correct function: Based on the explanation, VLOOKUP is the function that can automatically return the value from cell C77 based on a matching value found in cells B77 through B81.
