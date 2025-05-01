Which of the following is most likely to tempt individuals to spend impulsively or without prior planning?
A
Long-term financial planning
B
Limited-time sales and promotional offers
C
Automatic savings transfers
D
Strict monthly budgeting
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about factors that influence impulsive spending behavior, which is a psychological and financial concept.
Analyze each option provided: Long-term financial planning typically encourages disciplined spending and saving, making it less likely to tempt impulsive spending.
Evaluate the second option: Limited-time sales and promotional offers create a sense of urgency and scarcity, which can psychologically pressure individuals to make impulsive purchases.
Consider the third option: Automatic savings transfers are designed to promote saving habits and reduce the likelihood of impulsive spending by allocating funds directly to savings accounts.
Review the fourth option: Strict monthly budgeting involves planning and controlling expenses, which generally discourages impulsive spending. Based on this analysis, limited-time sales and promotional offers are most likely to tempt individuals to spend impulsively.
