Which of the following are the four main ways to view your credit score?
A
By reviewing your tax returns, insurance policies, investment accounts, and mortgage statements
B
Through social media platforms, online shopping accounts, utility bills, and mobile phone providers
C
Through annual credit report websites, credit card statements, personal finance apps, and directly from credit bureaus
D
By contacting your bank, visiting the IRS website, checking your pay stub, and asking your employer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a credit score. A credit score is a numerical representation of an individual's creditworthiness, based on their credit history and financial behavior.
Step 2: Recognize the primary sources for accessing your credit score. These include annual credit report websites, credit card statements, personal finance apps, and directly from credit bureaus.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their relevance to credit score access. For example, tax returns, insurance policies, and investment accounts are not directly related to credit score viewing.
Step 4: Focus on the correct answer, which highlights legitimate and commonly used methods for obtaining credit score information.
Step 5: Remember that accessing your credit score through reliable sources ensures accuracy and helps you monitor your financial health effectively.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian