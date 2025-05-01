Which of the following adjusting entries should be made on July 31 to record accrued revenues that have been earned but not yet received in cash?
A
Debit Accounts Receivable; Credit Service Revenue
B
Debit Cash; Credit Unearned Revenue
C
Debit Service Revenue; Credit Accounts Receivable
D
Debit Unearned Revenue; Credit Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accrued revenues: Accrued revenues are revenues that have been earned but not yet received in cash or recorded. These are typically recognized at the end of an accounting period to ensure the financial statements reflect all earned revenues.
Identify the correct accounts involved: Since the revenue has been earned but not yet received, the adjusting entry will involve increasing Accounts Receivable (an asset account) to reflect the amount owed and increasing Service Revenue (a revenue account) to recognize the earned revenue.
Determine the correct debit and credit: In accounting, debits increase asset accounts, and credits increase revenue accounts. Therefore, the adjusting entry should debit Accounts Receivable and credit Service Revenue.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the other options provided. For example, 'Debit Cash; Credit Unearned Revenue' is incorrect because cash has not been received, and unearned revenue refers to revenue received in advance but not yet earned. Similarly, 'Debit Service Revenue; Credit Accounts Receivable' reverses the correct entry, and 'Debit Unearned Revenue; Credit Cash' pertains to a different scenario involving deferred revenue.
Conclude the correct adjusting entry: The correct adjusting entry to record accrued revenues on July 31 is 'Debit Accounts Receivable; Credit Service Revenue,' as this properly reflects the earned revenue and the receivable amount.
Watch next
Master Adjusting Journal Entries: Accrued Revenues with a bite sized video explanation from Brian