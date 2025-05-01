Multiple Choice
Which of the following adjusting entries should be made on July 31 to record accrued revenues that have been earned but not yet received in cash?
On December 23, a customer placed an order with Timely, Inc. On December 28, Timely, Inc. delivered the product to the customer. Timely's accountant forgot to make the entry and made the entry on January 3. The customer paid its account in full on January 7. When should Timely, Inc. record the revenue?