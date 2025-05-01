Which of the following best explains why two employees at a company, earning the same gross pay, might have different net pays?
A
One employee works part-time and the other full-time.
B
They are paid in different currencies.
C
Their gross pay includes overtime for one employee only.
D
They have different amounts withheld for taxes and benefits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gross pay and net pay: Gross pay is the total earnings before any deductions, while net pay is the amount an employee takes home after deductions such as taxes, benefits, and other withholdings.
Identify the factors that can affect net pay: These include tax rates, benefit contributions (e.g., health insurance, retirement plans), and other deductions specific to each employee.
Analyze the scenario: Even if two employees have the same gross pay, their net pay can differ due to variations in tax withholding rates (e.g., based on filing status or exemptions claimed) and benefit contributions (e.g., one employee may opt for higher health insurance coverage).
Eliminate irrelevant options: Working part-time vs. full-time, being paid in different currencies, or earning overtime does not directly explain differences in net pay if gross pay is the same.
Conclude that the correct explanation is: Differences in amounts withheld for taxes and benefits lead to variations in net pay for employees earning the same gross pay.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian