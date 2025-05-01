If having a warranty on a car is important, a person should buy a car that is:
A
purchased from a private seller without any warranty
B
used and sold as-is with no warranty
C
new and comes with a manufacturer's warranty
D
older than 10 years with expired warranty coverage
1
