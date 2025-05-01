Analyze the cash flow sequence: Year 0 has a cash flow of \\(-\\$1,000\\), which is negative. Year 1 has a cash flow of \\$2,000\\), which is positive. Year 2 has a cash flow of \\(-\\$1,500\\), which is negative. This sequence has two sign changes: from negative to positive (Year 0 to Year 1) and from positive to negative (Year 1 to Year 2).