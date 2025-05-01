Which of the following is considered the best strategy to improve business ethics in U.S. organizations?
A
Increasing the number of external audits conducted each year
B
Implementing a strong code of ethics and providing regular ethics training to employees
C
Allowing employees to self-regulate their own ethical standards
D
Relying solely on government regulations to enforce ethical behavior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business ethics: Business ethics refers to the principles and standards that guide behavior in the world of business. It involves making decisions that are morally right and socially responsible.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each strategy mentioned in the problem to determine its effectiveness in improving business ethics. For example, external audits focus on compliance but may not address the root cause of unethical behavior.
Recognize the importance of a code of ethics: A strong code of ethics provides clear guidelines for acceptable behavior and decision-making within an organization. It sets the foundation for ethical practices.
Consider the role of ethics training: Regular ethics training helps employees understand the code of ethics, recognize ethical dilemmas, and make informed decisions. It reinforces the organization's commitment to ethical behavior.
Conclude that a combination of a strong code of ethics and regular ethics training is the best strategy: This approach proactively addresses ethical behavior by setting clear expectations and equipping employees with the tools to act ethically.
