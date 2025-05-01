Which type of business tort occurs when one business unlawfully takes a competitor’s employee, often resulting in the loss of trade secrets or confidential information?
A
Embezzlement
B
Fraudulent misrepresentation
C
Insider trading
D
Interference with contractual relations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Interference with contractual relations': This type of business tort occurs when one party intentionally disrupts the contractual relationship between two other parties, often leading to financial harm or loss of trade secrets.
Recognize the scenario described in the problem: A business unlawfully taking a competitor’s employee often involves breaching an existing employment contract or agreement, which constitutes interference with contractual relations.
Differentiate this tort from other terms provided: Embezzlement involves theft or misappropriation of funds, fraudulent misrepresentation involves deception for financial gain, and insider trading involves illegal trading based on confidential information. None of these directly relate to disrupting contractual relationships.
Connect the concept to the problem: The unlawful act of taking a competitor’s employee often results in the loss of trade secrets or confidential information, which aligns with the definition of interference with contractual relations.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Interference with contractual relations' based on the explanation and alignment with the scenario described in the problem.
