Which of the following terms best describes an amount of money you pay to help cover a portion of your medical costs?
A
Co-payment
B
Retainer
C
Accrual
D
Depreciation
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about a term related to medical costs, which is not directly related to Financial Accounting. However, we can analyze the terms provided to clarify their meanings.
Define 'Co-payment': This term refers to a fixed amount a person pays for a covered medical service, typically at the time of receiving the service. It is commonly used in health insurance contexts.
Define 'Retainer': In Financial Accounting, a retainer is a fee paid in advance for services, often used in legal or consulting arrangements. It is not related to medical costs.
Define 'Accrual': Accrual refers to the accounting method where revenues and expenses are recorded when they are incurred, regardless of when cash is exchanged. This term is unrelated to medical costs.
Define 'Depreciation': Depreciation is the systematic allocation of the cost of a tangible asset over its useful life. It is a concept in accounting and does not relate to medical costs.
