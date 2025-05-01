K buys a policy where the premium payments are recorded as an expense in the company's financial statements. Which type of accounting is primarily responsible for recording this transaction?
A
Cost accounting
B
Tax accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Financial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: The premium payments for the policy are recorded as an expense in the company's financial statements. This indicates that the transaction is related to external reporting and compliance with accounting standards.
Review the definitions of the accounting types provided: Cost accounting focuses on analyzing costs for internal decision-making, tax accounting deals with tax compliance and planning, managerial accounting supports internal management decisions, and financial accounting is concerned with preparing financial statements for external stakeholders.
Identify the primary purpose of financial accounting: Financial accounting is responsible for recording transactions and preparing financial statements that reflect the company's financial position and performance for external users, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory bodies.
Match the transaction to the correct accounting type: Since the premium payments are recorded as an expense in the financial statements, this falls under the scope of financial accounting, which ensures accurate reporting in accordance with accounting standards.
Conclude that financial accounting is the correct answer because it is primarily responsible for recording transactions that appear in the company's financial statements and are used for external reporting purposes.
