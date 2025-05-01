When a buyer purchases a cooperative and the sale is completed, which journal entry should the buyer record?
A
Debit Accounts Payable; Credit Investment in Cooperative
B
Debit Cash; Credit Investment in Cooperative
C
Debit Investment in Cooperative; Credit Cash
D
Debit Investment in Cooperative; Credit Revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: When a buyer purchases a cooperative, they are acquiring an investment. This means the buyer is increasing their asset account (Investment in Cooperative) and decreasing their cash account, as cash is used to pay for the purchase.
Identify the accounts involved: The two accounts affected are 'Investment in Cooperative' (an asset account) and 'Cash' (another asset account). The purchase increases the 'Investment in Cooperative' account and decreases the 'Cash' account.
Determine the journal entry format: In accounting, an increase in an asset account is recorded as a debit, while a decrease in an asset account is recorded as a credit. Therefore, 'Investment in Cooperative' will be debited, and 'Cash' will be credited.
Write the journal entry: The journal entry will be structured as follows: Debit 'Investment in Cooperative' and Credit 'Cash'. This reflects the increase in the investment and the decrease in cash.
Review the journal entry for accuracy: Ensure that the debit and credit amounts are equal, as every journal entry must balance. Confirm that the accounts used align with the nature of the transaction.
