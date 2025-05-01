When a person fills out a deposit slip to deposit $1,000 in cash into their bank account, how much cash does the person receive at the time of the deposit?
A
$1,000
B
$2,000
C
$0
D
$500
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a deposit slip: A deposit slip is a document provided by a bank that a customer fills out to deposit money into their account. It records the amount being deposited and serves as proof of the transaction.
Recognize that when cash is deposited into a bank account, the depositor does not receive any cash back unless they specifically request a withdrawal or cash back during the transaction.
Analyze the problem: The person is depositing $1,000 in cash into their bank account. The deposit slip indicates the amount being deposited, but there is no mention of a withdrawal or cash back request.
Conclude that the person does not receive any cash at the time of the deposit because the entire $1,000 is being added to their bank account balance.
Verify the correct answer: Based on the explanation, the correct answer is $0, as no cash is returned to the depositor during a standard deposit transaction.
