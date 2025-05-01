Which of the following is a primary benefit a company can expect when it uses a budgeting process?
A
Elimination of the need for adjusting journal entries
B
Improved ability to plan for future expenses and revenues
C
Automatic recognition of all prepaid expenses as expenses
D
Guaranteed increase in net income
1
Understand the purpose of budgeting: Budgeting is a financial planning tool that helps a company estimate future revenues and expenses, allocate resources effectively, and set financial goals.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each choice to determine whether it aligns with the primary benefits of budgeting. For example, budgeting does not eliminate the need for adjusting journal entries, nor does it automatically recognize prepaid expenses as expenses.
Focus on the correct benefit: Budgeting improves a company's ability to plan for future expenses and revenues by providing a structured framework for forecasting and decision-making.
Consider the impact of budgeting on net income: While budgeting can help optimize financial performance, it does not guarantee an increase in net income. Net income depends on various factors, including operational efficiency and market conditions.
Conclude that the primary benefit of budgeting is its role in enhancing a company's ability to plan for future financial activities, which supports better decision-making and resource allocation.
