Where is the information typically obtained to journalize adjusting entries for prepaid expenses?
A
Directly from the cash receipts journal
B
From the trial balance and additional end-of-period data
C
From the post-closing trial balance
D
From the bank reconciliation statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of adjusting entries: Adjusting entries are made at the end of an accounting period to update account balances before preparing financial statements. They ensure that revenues and expenses are recognized in the correct period.
Identify the nature of prepaid expenses: Prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. Examples include prepaid rent, insurance, or subscriptions. These are initially recorded as assets and need to be adjusted as they are used or expire.
Determine the source of information for adjustments: Adjusting entries for prepaid expenses are typically based on the trial balance and additional end-of-period data. The trial balance provides the initial balances of accounts, while end-of-period data includes information about the portion of prepaid expenses that have been used or expired during the period.
Recognize why other options are incorrect: The cash receipts journal records cash inflows and is not relevant for adjusting prepaid expenses. The post-closing trial balance is prepared after closing entries and does not contain the necessary data for adjustments. The bank reconciliation statement deals with reconciling cash balances and is unrelated to prepaid expenses.
Apply the adjustment process: To journalize adjusting entries for prepaid expenses, calculate the portion of the prepaid expense that has been used or expired during the period. Debit the appropriate expense account and credit the prepaid expense account to reflect the reduction in the asset and recognition of the expense.
