Which of the following best distinguishes a public offering from a private placement in the context of investments in securities?
A
A public offering always results in higher transaction costs than a private placement due to lack of regulation.
B
A public offering is only available to institutional investors, whereas a private placement is open to all individual investors.
C
A public offering does not require registration with regulatory authorities, but a private placement does.
D
A public offering involves selling securities to the general public through regulated markets, while a private placement involves selling securities directly to a select group of investors without a public solicitation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: A 'public offering' refers to the sale of securities to the general public through regulated markets, often requiring registration with regulatory authorities. A 'private placement' involves selling securities directly to a select group of investors, typically without public solicitation and with fewer regulatory requirements.
Analyze the options provided in the question to identify any inaccuracies or misconceptions. For example, consider whether public offerings always result in higher transaction costs or whether private placements are open to all individual investors.
Evaluate the regulatory requirements: Public offerings generally require registration with regulatory authorities (e.g., the SEC in the United States), while private placements are exempt from such requirements under specific conditions.
Compare the audience for each type of offering: Public offerings target the general public, including both institutional and individual investors, whereas private placements are limited to a select group of investors, often accredited or institutional investors.
Conclude by identifying the correct answer: The distinguishing feature is that a public offering involves selling securities to the general public through regulated markets, while a private placement involves selling securities directly to a select group of investors without public solicitation.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian