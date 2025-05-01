What is the primary focus of Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT)?
A
Maximizing returns for a given level of risk through diversification
B
Predicting future stock prices using technical analysis
C
Minimizing transaction costs in security trading
D
Selecting individual securities with the highest expected returns
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT): MPT is a financial theory that focuses on optimizing the balance between risk and return in an investment portfolio through diversification.
Identify the key principle of MPT: The theory emphasizes that diversification can reduce the overall risk of a portfolio without necessarily sacrificing returns.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the primary focus of MPT.
Option 1: 'Maximizing returns for a given level of risk through diversification' directly aligns with the core principle of MPT, as it highlights the balance between risk and return achieved through diversification.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that reflects the primary focus of MPT, which is maximizing returns for a given level of risk through diversification.
