Which inventory system provides the most accurate and up-to-date Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) figure for use in Cost-Volume-Profit (CVP) analysis calculations?
Periodic inventory system
Specific identification method
Weighted average method (periodic)
Perpetual inventory system
Understand the concept of inventory systems: Inventory systems are methods used to track and manage inventory levels and calculate the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). The two main types are the periodic inventory system and the perpetual inventory system.
Learn about the periodic inventory system: In this system, inventory levels and COGS are updated at specific intervals, such as monthly or annually. It does not provide real-time updates, which can lead to less accurate and timely COGS figures.
Understand the perpetual inventory system: This system continuously updates inventory records and COGS in real-time as transactions occur. It provides the most accurate and up-to-date COGS figures, making it ideal for Cost-Volume-Profit (CVP) analysis.
Compare the specific identification and weighted average methods: These methods are used to assign costs to inventory items. While they can be used in both periodic and perpetual systems, they do not inherently provide real-time updates unless paired with a perpetual system.
Conclude why the perpetual inventory system is the best choice: Since CVP analysis relies on accurate and timely COGS figures to assess profitability and decision-making, the perpetual inventory system is the most suitable option for this purpose.
