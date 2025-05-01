In cost-volume-profit (CVP) analysis, which of the following factors are primarily analyzed to predict how changes affect net income?
A
Tax rates and dividend policies
B
Accounts receivable turnover and asset impairment
C
Inventory valuation methods and depreciation
D
Sales volume, costs, and selling price
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Cost-Volume-Profit (CVP) analysis: CVP analysis is a financial tool used to determine how changes in costs, sales volume, and selling price affect a company's net income. It focuses on the relationships between these factors to help businesses make informed decisions.
Identify the key factors in CVP analysis: The primary factors analyzed in CVP are sales volume, costs (both fixed and variable), and selling price. These elements directly impact the profitability of a business.
Eliminate irrelevant factors: Tax rates, dividend policies, accounts receivable turnover, asset impairment, inventory valuation methods, and depreciation are not the primary focus of CVP analysis. While these may affect financial statements, they are not central to CVP calculations.
Recognize the purpose of CVP analysis: The goal is to predict how changes in sales volume, costs, and selling price influence net income. This helps businesses plan for profitability, set sales targets, and manage costs effectively.
Apply CVP analysis in decision-making: Use the relationships between sales volume, costs, and selling price to calculate break-even points, target profit levels, and the impact of changes in these factors on net income. This analysis is crucial for budgeting and strategic planning.
