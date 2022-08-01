Bond Payable Definitions

Alright, we're gonna start discussing one of the hardest topics in the course, bonds payable. Let's go ahead and start with some definitions and introduce you to the topic of bonds payable. Alright so bonds payable when we see payable, right? We're talking about a liability here. So this is money that we owe to our suppliers are not our suppliers to our creditors here. Right? Our creditors, we sell bonds to the creditors to raise money. Okay. This is different from a note payable. When we talk about notes payable. Well that's usually with like one person with a bank that we uh sign a contract, they give us some money and we owe the bank money. Well with bonds payable, it's a group of debt securities issued to multiple lenders. So it's not just one person that we owe money to. It's multiple people. But a lot of the concepts stay the same. Okay, So look at an example here, we want to raise a million dollars. Well we could have gone to a bank and we could have gotten a loan for a million dollars from the bank but that might not have been so easy. So instead what we do is we sell 1000 bonds worth $1000 each. Right? So if we sell those bonds to 1000 different people and they each give us $1000 but we still raised a million dollars, right? It just takes smaller investments from a bunch of different people. Okay. So similar to a note payable, we're going to pay interest, the company will pay interest on the bonds and there will be an interest rate that the bonds say hey we're gonna pay 10% interest. Hey we're gonna pay 5% 8% whatever it is. It's gonna say it on the bond how much interest we're gonna pay. And it's usually gonna be annual interest payments or semiannual. When we talk about semiannual, that's two times per year. Twice per year when we have semiannual interest payments. Okay? So it's either gonna be once per year or twice per year that we pay the interest and then the company at the end. What we call the maturity date on the maturity date, the maturity date, the company will repay the principal amount. Okay. So that means in this case when we sold $1000 bonds. Well on the maturity date which is usually say 10 years in the future or something like that. We're gonna pay everyone back that $1000 that they lent us. Right, so over time they're gonna be earning interest and then finally they'll get their principal back at the very similar to a note payable except in this case there's multiple lenders. Okay So there's a few different terms. Now this is just vocabulary type stuff. This isn't gonna come up so much once we're studying how to do the journal entries but it's you never know if you're gonna get a quick multiple choice about some of this terminology. So it's good to know it. All right. Let's go through it real quick. So the first there could be repayment characteristics of the bonds, The ones we're gonna focus on throughout this lesson is gonna be term bonds. Okay, this is bonds with one maturity date. That means that we're going to pay back all the principal in a lump sum and this is gonna be on the maturity date. We're gonna pay back all the principal compare that to a serial bond. A serial bond has multiple maturity dates. And this is that the principle is going to be paid back in installments. Okay? So that would mean that, you know, maybe these $1000 bonds, maybe we pay them off $100 each year for 10 years and they paid off the principal that way. Well, the calculations are a little more complicated for serial bonds. So we focus on term bonds in this class. Okay, So that's with one maturity date and that's at the end, the very end we pay back all the principal. Okay, So bonds can also have characteristics related to a collateral. The first are secured bonds and these are bonds that have collateral right there collateralized by certain assets. And the best way to think of a secured bond is a mortgage. Right? When you think of someone get buying a house and they get a mortgage on the house. Well, if they don't make the payments on the mortgage, the bank is gonna take the house away. Right? So you can imagine that a a secured bond is gonna have less risk, right? Because if you don't end up getting paid, well, you get the assets that are being collateralized, you get the collateral. So there's less risk because you don't just lose the money that you lend out, you get some of it back. Okay, compare that to a Devonshire bond. A debenture bond is only backed by the good faith of the borrower. There's no collateral. They say here's some money borrow it and I hope you pay me back eventually if you don't get paid back. Well, that's too bad. So there's more risk involved with a Devonshire bond. I want to make a note real quick that a bond could be a term bond and a secured bond at the same time. Right? These are different characteristics of a bond. It one is how they repay the bond and one is related to. Is there any collateral on the bond? Okay, a couple more things here, is that these other characteristics I have is called double bonds. The first one callable bonds. This is that a bond can be called back. So this means that we can call it early. We can say, hey, we no longer want to pay interest on these bonds. We're just gonna buy them back right now and they can call it back at the call price. So let's say that those bonds up above that we're talking about, we're $1000 bonds. Maybe the call price on the bond might be A $1,050, right? There's this little penalty that you pay for calling them back early, right? Since you don't want to pay the interest anymore? Well, those people are expecting to get interest for a few more years, you're calling them early, so you usually have to call them at a higher price. Okay? We don't dive too deeply into callable bonds in this class. You'll probably see that a lot more once you get into finance. Okay. And the last one here is convertible bonds and these are bonds that have a conversion clause meaning that you can take the bonds and you can convert them into shares of common stock in the company. So that would mean you sell them a bond which is originally a liability right? You owe them interest and your paying this off. But the person who bought the bond could say actually I want to convert this and they will, instead of getting paid interest and be repaid the principal. Well, they'll have common stock in the company instead. Okay, so they'll literally convert the bonds into common stock in the company. Okay, so those are most of the terminology that you're going to deal with when you deal with bonds payable. Let's pause here and then we'll talk about the interest rate and how that affects bond issue prices. Alright, let's check that out in the next video

