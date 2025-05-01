Which of the following statements about the fundamental accounting equation is FALSE?
A
The equation ensures that a company's resources are always equal to the claims against those resources.
B
The fundamental accounting equation is: \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \).
C
If a company purchases equipment with cash, total assets will decrease.
D
The fundamental accounting equation forms the basis for double-entry bookkeeping.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is expressed as: \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \). This equation ensures that a company's resources (assets) are always equal to the claims against those resources (liabilities and equity).
Step 2: Analyze the statement 'If a company purchases equipment with cash, total assets will decrease.' Purchasing equipment with cash involves exchanging one asset (cash) for another asset (equipment). This transaction does not change the total value of assets; it only reallocates the composition of assets.
Step 3: Evaluate the other statements provided in the problem. The fundamental accounting equation forms the basis for double-entry bookkeeping, which ensures that every transaction affects at least two accounts, maintaining the balance of the equation.
Step 4: Identify the false statement. Based on the analysis, the statement 'If a company purchases equipment with cash, total assets will decrease' is incorrect because total assets remain unchanged; only the type of asset changes.
Step 5: Conclude that the fundamental accounting equation is a foundational concept in financial accounting, ensuring the balance between assets, liabilities, and equity, and guiding the principles of double-entry bookkeeping.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian