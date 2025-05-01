According to the fundamental accounting equation, you would find assets by:
A
Multiplying liabilities by owner's equity
B
Subtracting owner's equity from liabilities
C
Dividing owner's equity by liabilities
D
Adding liabilities and owner's equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets) and the claims against those resources (liabilities and owner's equity).
Identify the components of the equation: 'Liabilities' are obligations the company owes to external parties, and 'Owner's Equity' represents the owner's claim on the company's assets after liabilities are settled.
To calculate 'Assets,' you need to add 'Liabilities' and 'Owner's Equity' together. This is because the equation shows that all resources (assets) are funded either by external obligations (liabilities) or by the owner's investment (owner's equity).
Express the calculation mathematically using MathML:
Apply this equation to any given financial data to determine the total assets of a company. Ensure that liabilities and owner's equity are accurately measured before performing the addition.
