Which of the following is a type of investment commonly used by banks to generate profit?
A
Buying raw materials for production
B
Acquiring manufacturing equipment
C
Purchasing government and corporate bonds
D
Investing in inventory for resale
1
Understand the role of banks in the financial system: Banks primarily focus on financial investments rather than physical assets like raw materials or manufacturing equipment. Their goal is to generate profit through financial instruments.
Recognize the types of investments banks commonly use: Banks often invest in government and corporate bonds because these are relatively low-risk and provide steady returns, aligning with their profit-generation goals.
Eliminate options that are not relevant to banks: Buying raw materials for production and acquiring manufacturing equipment are activities typically associated with manufacturing companies, not banks.
Consider the nature of inventory investments: Investing in inventory for resale is more relevant to retail or wholesale businesses, not banks, as banks do not deal in physical goods.
Conclude that purchasing government and corporate bonds is the correct answer, as it aligns with the financial investment strategies commonly employed by banks to generate profit.
