Why is diversification a recommended investment strategy when investing in securities?
A
It guarantees higher returns regardless of market conditions.
B
It allows investors to avoid paying taxes on investment income.
C
It reduces the overall risk by spreading investments across different assets.
D
It eliminates all types of investment risk.
Understand the concept of diversification: Diversification is an investment strategy that involves spreading investments across various financial instruments, industries, or other categories to reduce exposure to any single asset or risk.
Recognize the purpose of diversification: The primary goal is to reduce the overall risk of the investment portfolio. By holding a mix of assets, the negative performance of one asset can be offset by the positive performance of another.
Clarify the misconception about guarantees: Diversification does not guarantee higher returns or eliminate all risks. Instead, it helps manage and mitigate risks by avoiding over-reliance on a single investment.
Identify the correct benefit: Diversification reduces unsystematic risk (specific to a company or industry) by spreading investments across different assets, such as stocks, bonds, and other securities.
Conclude with the correct answer: The correct answer is that diversification reduces the overall risk by spreading investments across different assets, not that it guarantees returns, avoids taxes, or eliminates all risks.
