Which of the following is NOT one of the four main types of endorsements commonly used in accounting for negotiable instruments?
A
Blank endorsement
B
Qualified endorsement
C
Restrictive endorsement
D
Accrual endorsement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of endorsements in accounting for negotiable instruments. Endorsements are signatures or instructions written on the back of a negotiable instrument (e.g., a check) to transfer ownership or specify conditions.
Learn the four main types of endorsements commonly used: Blank endorsement, Qualified endorsement, Restrictive endorsement, and Special endorsement. Each type serves a specific purpose in transferring or limiting the use of the instrument.
Blank endorsement involves signing the instrument without specifying a new payee, making it payable to the bearer.
Qualified endorsement limits the liability of the endorser, often using phrases like 'without recourse.'
Restrictive endorsement specifies conditions or limitations on how the instrument can be used, such as 'For deposit only.' Accrual endorsement is not a recognized type of endorsement in accounting for negotiable instruments.
Watch next
