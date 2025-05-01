Checkable deposits are classified as money because:
A
They can be readily used to make payments and are accepted as a medium of exchange.
B
They are only used for recording business transactions.
C
They represent long-term investments held by banks.
D
They are considered a form of physical currency.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of checkable deposits: Checkable deposits are funds held in bank accounts that can be accessed on demand using checks, debit cards, or electronic transfers. They are considered part of the money supply because they are liquid and can be readily used for transactions.
Analyze the characteristics of money: Money serves as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value. Checkable deposits fulfill the role of a medium of exchange because they are widely accepted for payments.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Review each option to determine which aligns with the definition and characteristics of checkable deposits as money.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, checkable deposits are not only used for recording business transactions, they are not long-term investments, and they are not physical currency. These characteristics do not align with the definition of checkable deposits as money.
Select the correct answer: The correct answer is that checkable deposits are classified as money because they can be readily used to make payments and are accepted as a medium of exchange. This aligns with the liquidity and functionality of checkable deposits in the economy.
