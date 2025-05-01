Which of the following statements about companies that use process costing is FALSE?
A
Process costing is typically used by companies that produce large quantities of homogeneous products.
B
Companies using process costing can only use the periodic inventory system, not the perpetual inventory system.
C
Under process costing, costs are accumulated by department or process for a given period.
D
Process costing averages costs over all units produced during the period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of process costing. Process costing is a method used by companies that produce large quantities of homogeneous products, such as chemicals, beverages, or paper. It involves accumulating costs by department or process over a specific period.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of process costing. Costs are averaged over all units produced during the period, making it suitable for industries where products are indistinguishable from one another.
Step 3: Analyze the inventory systems used in process costing. Companies using process costing can use either the periodic inventory system or the perpetual inventory system. The statement claiming that only the periodic inventory system can be used is false.
Step 4: Evaluate the other statements provided in the problem. Confirm that the other statements align with the principles of process costing, such as accumulating costs by department or process and averaging costs over units produced.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is: 'Companies using process costing can only use the periodic inventory system, not the perpetual inventory system,' as this is not a restriction of process costing.
