When calculating the per-person cost of breakfast in a hotel, which of the following costs should management include in the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) under a perpetual inventory system?
A
The cost of labor for serving breakfast
B
Only the cost of food remaining in inventory at the end of the period
C
The cost of food ingredients used to prepare breakfast during the period
D
The total cost of all food purchased during the period, regardless of usage
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): COGS represents the direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by a company. In the context of a hotel breakfast, it includes the cost of food ingredients used to prepare the meals served during the period.
Identify the perpetual inventory system: Under this system, inventory records are updated continuously to reflect purchases and usage. This means that only the food ingredients actually used to prepare breakfast during the period are included in COGS, not the total food purchased or remaining inventory.
Exclude irrelevant costs: The cost of labor for serving breakfast is not part of COGS. Labor costs are typically classified as operating expenses, not direct costs of goods sold.
Focus on the correct cost: The cost of food ingredients used to prepare breakfast during the period is the relevant cost for COGS. This is because these ingredients are directly consumed in the production of the breakfast served to guests.
Apply the principle: To calculate the per-person cost of breakfast, management should divide the total COGS (cost of food ingredients used during the period) by the number of breakfasts served. This ensures accurate allocation of direct costs to each guest.
