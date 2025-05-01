Which one of the following is considered a type of accounting used by business associates to record and report financial information?
A
Financial Accounting
B
Civil Engineering
C
Human Resource Management
D
Forensic Science
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking to identify the type of accounting used by business associates to record and report financial information.
Review the options provided: Financial Accounting, Civil Engineering, Human Resource Management, and Forensic Science.
Clarify the concept of Financial Accounting: Financial Accounting is a specialized branch of accounting focused on recording, summarizing, and reporting financial transactions of a business. It provides financial statements such as the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement to external stakeholders.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Civil Engineering, Human Resource Management, and Forensic Science are unrelated to the recording and reporting of financial information in a business context.
Conclude that Financial Accounting is the correct answer, as it directly pertains to the recording and reporting of financial information for business associates.
