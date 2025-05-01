Which of the following is a retirement plan sponsored by an employer?
A
Health Savings Account (HSA)
B
Roth IRA
C
401(k) plan
D
Traditional IRA
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of retirement plans: A retirement plan is a financial arrangement designed to replace employment income upon retirement. These plans are often sponsored by employers to help employees save for their future.
Identify the key characteristics of employer-sponsored retirement plans: Employer-sponsored plans typically involve contributions from both the employer and the employee, tax advantages, and investment options. Examples include 401(k) plans and pension plans.
Analyze the options provided: Health Savings Account (HSA) is a medical savings account, not a retirement plan. Roth IRA and Traditional IRA are individual retirement accounts, not employer-sponsored plans.
Recognize the correct option: A 401(k) plan is a retirement plan sponsored by an employer, allowing employees to contribute a portion of their salary to the plan, often with employer matching contributions.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the characteristics and definitions, the correct answer is the 401(k) plan, as it is the only employer-sponsored retirement plan among the options provided.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian