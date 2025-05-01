Which of the following procedures is typically used when a petty cash fund is established?
A
A check is written to the custodian for the amount of the fund, and the custodian is responsible for disbursing cash and maintaining receipts.
B
The petty cash fund is replenished only at the end of the fiscal year.
C
Cash is withdrawn from the company's bank account each time a petty cash expense occurs.
D
Petty cash expenses are recorded directly in the general ledger as they occur, without maintaining a separate fund.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a petty cash fund: A petty cash fund is a small amount of cash kept on hand to cover minor expenses that are impractical to pay by check or electronic transfer. It is managed by a custodian who is responsible for disbursing cash and maintaining receipts.
Review the typical procedure for establishing a petty cash fund: When a petty cash fund is established, a check is written to the custodian for the amount of the fund. This ensures proper documentation and accountability for the initial setup.
Clarify the role of the custodian: The custodian is responsible for disbursing cash for small expenses and maintaining receipts for all transactions. These receipts are used to reconcile the fund periodically.
Understand the replenishment process: The petty cash fund is replenished periodically, typically when the fund is low or at the end of a reporting period, not necessarily at the end of the fiscal year. Replenishment involves writing a check to restore the fund to its original balance based on the receipts provided.
Differentiate incorrect procedures: Cash is not withdrawn from the company's bank account each time a petty cash expense occurs, nor are petty cash expenses recorded directly in the general ledger as they occur. Instead, expenses are recorded when the fund is replenished, ensuring proper tracking and reconciliation.
