What is the primary purpose of using a voucher system with the petty cash fund?
A
To allow employees to borrow cash for personal use
B
To increase the amount of cash available in the fund
C
To eliminate the need for periodic reconciliation of the petty cash fund
D
To provide documentation and control over petty cash disbursements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a petty cash fund: A petty cash fund is a small amount of cash kept on hand to cover minor expenses that are impractical to pay by check or electronic transfer.
Learn the purpose of a voucher system: A voucher system is implemented to ensure proper documentation and control over disbursements from the petty cash fund. It helps track how the money is spent and ensures accountability.
Recognize the importance of documentation: Each petty cash transaction should be supported by a voucher or receipt that specifies the amount, purpose, and date of the expense. This documentation is crucial for accurate record-keeping.
Understand the role of control: The voucher system prevents misuse of the petty cash fund by requiring approval and verification for each disbursement. This ensures that funds are used appropriately and reduces the risk of fraud.
Connect the purpose of the voucher system to the correct answer: The primary purpose of using a voucher system with the petty cash fund is to provide documentation and control over petty cash disbursements, ensuring accountability and proper usage of funds.
