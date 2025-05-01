Which of the following is an accurate statement about the formation of partnerships?
A
A partnership can be formed through a verbal agreement between two or more parties.
B
A partnership must be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be legally valid.
C
Only corporations can form partnerships with each other.
D
Partnerships require a minimum of three partners to be established.
Understand the concept of a partnership: A partnership is a business arrangement where two or more individuals agree to share ownership, profits, and liabilities of a business.
Review the legal requirements for forming a partnership: Partnerships can often be formed through verbal agreements, written agreements, or implied agreements based on the actions of the parties involved. Registration with the SEC is not typically required for general partnerships.
Clarify the number of partners required: A partnership can be formed with a minimum of two partners. There is no requirement for three or more partners.
Evaluate the possibility of corporations forming partnerships: Corporations can form partnerships with other entities, including individuals, other corporations, or partnerships, as long as the agreement aligns with legal and business regulations.
Identify the correct statement: Based on the above clarifications, the accurate statement is that a partnership can be formed through a verbal agreement between two or more parties.
