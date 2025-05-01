Which of the following is NOT a disadvantage of business ownership?
A
Potential for unlimited personal liability
B
Ability to make independent decisions
C
Long working hours and responsibility
D
Risk of business failure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking to identify which option is NOT a disadvantage of business ownership. This requires analyzing each option to determine whether it is a disadvantage or not.
Review the concept of business ownership disadvantages: Common disadvantages include unlimited personal liability, long working hours, responsibility, and risk of business failure. These are challenges that business owners often face.
Analyze the first option: 'Potential for unlimited personal liability' is a disadvantage because business owners may be held personally responsible for debts and obligations of the business.
Analyze the second option: 'Ability to make independent decisions' is NOT a disadvantage. In fact, it is an advantage of business ownership, as it allows owners to have control and autonomy over their business operations.
Analyze the remaining options: 'Long working hours and responsibility' and 'Risk of business failure' are both disadvantages of business ownership, as they involve significant time commitment and financial risk. Therefore, the correct answer is the second option.
